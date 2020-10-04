Rose M. Zrostlik
GARNER – Rose Mary Zrostlik, 78, of Garner passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland, Nebraska.
A memorial mass will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Joseph Slevcik officiating. Inurnment will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Thursday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with a Scriptural wake service at 7 P.M. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
