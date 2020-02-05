Rose Ann Stille
MASON CITY - Rose Ann Stille, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on January 31, 2020. Celebration of Life with pie and coffee will be February 8, 2020 at Grace Church, 440 North Illinois Ave, Mason City from 1:00pm to 2:30pm.

