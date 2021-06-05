Rose A. Ring
Rose A. Ring, age 71 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully with family members by her side on Saturday afternoon, April 18, 2020, at Parkview Care Center in Wells, Minnesota.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Austin. Memorials are preferred to the family. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.
