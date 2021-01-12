 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rondi A. Escobar
0 comments

Rondi A. Escobar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Rondi A. Escobar

Belmond-Rondi A. (Lamfers - Hill) Escobar, 48, of Laguna Vista, Texas, formerly Belmond, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at her home in Laguna Vista.

Funeral services for Rondi will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond with Pastor Mark Pluff officiating. A private interment will take place.

Visitation for Rondi will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to the funeral on Friday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News