Rondi A. Escobar
Belmond-Rondi A. (Lamfers - Hill) Escobar, 48, of Laguna Vista, Texas, formerly Belmond, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at her home in Laguna Vista.
Funeral services for Rondi will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond with Pastor Mark Pluff officiating. A private interment will take place.
Visitation for Rondi will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to the funeral on Friday.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.