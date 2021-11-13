Ronda S. (Luther) Koop
Ronda S. (Luther) Koop, 45, of Rockwell, passed away at her home on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
Funeral services for Ronda Koop will be held at 1:30 PM on Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Rockwell United Methodist Church, 303 Monroe Street in Rockwell with Pastor Wendy Johannesen officiating.
Visitation for Ronda Koop will be held from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the Rockwell United Methodist Church in Rockwell.
Ronda's family requests that those in attendance at the funeral or visitation wear jeans and racing shirts.
Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South Belmond, Iowa, 50421. 641-444-3248. www.ewingfh.com.
