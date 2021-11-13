Ronda S. (Luther) Koop

Ronda S. (Luther) Koop, 45, of Rockwell, passed away at her home on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Funeral services for Ronda Koop will be held at 1:30 PM on Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Rockwell United Methodist Church, 303 Monroe Street in Rockwell with Pastor Wendy Johannesen officiating.

Visitation for Ronda Koop will be held from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the Rockwell United Methodist Church in Rockwell.

Ronda's family requests that those in attendance at the funeral or visitation wear jeans and racing shirts.

