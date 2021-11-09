 Skip to main content
Ronda S. (Luther) Koop

Ronda S. (Luther) Koop

ROCKWELL-Ronda S. (Luther) Koop, 45, of Rockwell, passed away at her home on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Funeral arrangements for Ronda Koop are incomplete at this time with Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.

