Ronald W. Edgbert
Ronald W. Edgbert

Ronald W. Edgbert

MASON CITY-Ronald W. Edgbert, 82, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at First Covenant Church, 411 South Ohio, with Rev. Steve Johnson officiating. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania, from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Interment will be in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

