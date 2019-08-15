{{featured_button_text}}

Ronald Ruiter

Ronald Ruiter, 84, of Goldfield died on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Mercy One North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral services will be 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, at the Goldfield United Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Foust Funeral Home in Goldfield.

Foust Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.foustfh.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments