Ronald Ruiter
Ronald Ruiter, 84, of Goldfield died on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Mercy One North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Funeral services will be 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, at the Goldfield United Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Foust Funeral Home in Goldfield.
Foust Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.foustfh.com
