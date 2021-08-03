Ronald “Ron" James Hrubetz
Ronald “Ron" James Hrubetz, 68, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, IA.
A Memorial Service will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church, 201 Franke St, Joice, IA at 1:00pm Saturday, August 14, 2021.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 13, 2021, from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Bethany Lutheran Church in Joice, IA.
Memorial Park Cemetery 11495 265 St Mason City 641-424-2151 ColonialChapels.com
