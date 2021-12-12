 Skip to main content
Ronald Pethick

Ronald Pethick

Ronald Pethick, 85, of Grand Junction, CO, died Saturday, December 4th, 2021. Brown's Cremation & Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements. www.brownscremationservice.com. (970)-255-8888

