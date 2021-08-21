Ronald O. Pederson

LAKE MILLS-Ronald O. Pederson, age 80, died on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at his home in Lake Mills.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 23. 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 105 E. 3rd St. in Scarville, Iowa with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating.

Burial will take place in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Scarville, with military honors conducted by the Otto Chose Post #235.

Visitation for Ron will be on Sunday, August 22 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Schott Funeral Home-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church or to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232 2nd St. SE, Mason City, Iowa, 50401.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-592-0221