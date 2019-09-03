{{featured_button_text}}

ACKLEY --- Ronald Leo Neubauer, 87, died Thursday, Aug. 29, at Grand Jivanté skilled nursing facility in Ackley. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Iowa Falls, with burial in Union Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Sietsema Funeral Home, Ackley.

