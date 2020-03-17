Ronald M. Charlson

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI - Ronald M. Charlson of Clear Lake, Iowa passed away peacefully with his family in St. Louis, Missouri on February 17, 2020 at the age of 83.

The family will greet friends from 1:00 to 3:00 PM Friday, May 8th 2020, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue Mason City. A Celebration of Life Gathering will then be held after at the VFW in Clear Lake at 5pm. Private Family inurnment will take place in Lake Mills, IA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of your choice in Ron's memory. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

