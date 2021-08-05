 Skip to main content
Ronald L. Leist
Ronald L. Leist

Ronald L. Leist

ROWAN-Ronald L. Leist, 74, of Rowan, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Clarion.

Funeral services for Ron Leist will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond, with Pastor Nancy Hofmiester from United Church of Rowan officiating. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Rowan.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248

