ROWAN-Ronald L. Leist, 74, of Rowan, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Clarion.

Funeral services for Ron Leist will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond, with Pastor Nancy Hofmiester from United Church of Rowan officiating. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Rowan.