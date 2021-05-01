Ronald Kuhlemeier
CLEAR LAKE-Ronald Kuhlemeier, 80, of Clear Lake, passed away on
Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa with his family by his side. A visitation will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021, from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 North Pennsylvania, with a funeral service following at 7 p.m. with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. Masks are required at church and social distancing guidelines need to be followed. Memorials may be directed to the family of Ronald Kuhlemeier, in care of Theresa Cork, 229 North White, Frankfort, IL 60423. Online condolences may be left for the family at
