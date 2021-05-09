MASON CITY-Celebrating the life of Ronald Jenkins, August 16, 1940 – March 19, 2021. Join the family Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 2 P.M. at the First United Methodist Church, 119 S. Georgia Ave., Mason City, IA. The service will be livestreamed on the First United Methodist Church Facebook page. Fellowship and refreshments will be served following the service in the fellowship hall. Gather with the family to celebrate the memory of a truly sincere and caring person.