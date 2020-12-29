 Skip to main content
Ronald James Calvert
Ronald James Calvert, 77, passed away on December 26, 2020. Per his wishes his body has been cremated and no services will be held at this time.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com

