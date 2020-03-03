Ronald G. Mellman
0 comments

Ronald G. Mellman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ronald G. Mellman

Mason City - Ronald G. "Ron" Mellman, 75, of Mason City, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City.

Mass of Chrstian Burial will be held 10:30 am, Friday, March 7, 2020 at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 N. Adams Ave., Mason City. Burial will follow in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation with public viewing will be held Thursday evening, March 6, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, from 5 pm until 7 pm where a Scriptural Wake service will be held at 6:30 pm.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Mellman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News