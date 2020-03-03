Ronald G. Mellman
Mason City - Ronald G. "Ron" Mellman, 75, of Mason City, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City.
Mass of Chrstian Burial will be held 10:30 am, Friday, March 7, 2020 at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 N. Adams Ave., Mason City. Burial will follow in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.
Visitation with public viewing will be held Thursday evening, March 6, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, from 5 pm until 7 pm where a Scriptural Wake service will be held at 6:30 pm.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
