Ronald E. Prelip
Ronald E. Prelip

Ronald E. Prelip

KANAWHA-Ronald E. Prelip, 71, of Kanawha passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021 at his home.

No services will be held.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street, Kanawha, Iowa, 50447, 641-762-3211

