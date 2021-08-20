Ronald E. Harms
Belmond-Ronald E. Harms, 71, of Belmond, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Westview Care Center in Britt.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Ron Harms will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1207 3rd Street North East in Belmond with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Graveside services will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Belmond.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond. There will be a Vigil Service at 3:00 PM prior to visitation. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248
