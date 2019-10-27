{{featured_button_text}}

MASON CITY – Ronald E. Beyer, 80, of Mason City, died Thursday, Oct. 24, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City. A graveside service will be 1p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites by the Mason City Veterans Association. here will be no visitation. Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home; 641-423-0923, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

