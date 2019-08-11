{{featured_button_text}}

LATIMER --- Ronald Duane Palmer, 76, of Latimer, died Thursday, Aug. 8, at home. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Latimer, with Pastor Joseph Dunnwald officiating; visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, Hampton. Burial will be in Marion Center Cemetery, rural Latimer; www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com; 641-456-3232.

