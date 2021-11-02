Ronald Carl “Babe” Swanson
GARNER-Ronald Carl “Babe” Swanson, 91 of Garner, formerly of Forest City passed away peacefully Saturday, October 30, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Wednesday November 3, 2021 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436 with Randy Swanson officiating.
Visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Babe Swanson memorial fund in care of the family.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685
