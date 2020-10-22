 Skip to main content
Ron H. Brinkman
Clear Lake – Ron H. Brinkman, 77, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Clear Lake VFW, 219 Main Ave., Clear Lake.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com

