Rolland H. Williamson
Mason City - Rolland (Rollie) H. Williamson a long time Madison, WI resident passed away of natural causes on September 30, 2020 in Mason City, Iowa at the age of 94. He was surrounded by members of his family.
Rollie will be laid to rest in Mt. Horeb, WI. His family will be celebrating his life in a private ceremony at the lake in Clear Lake, Iowa.
Family suggests memorial contributions to the Blackhawk Ski Club; PO Box 628094; Middleton, WI 53562-8094 or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
