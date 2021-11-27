 Skip to main content
Roland A. Brosz

Roland A. Brosz

MASON CITY-Roland A. Brosz, 92, of Mason City, Iowa passed away, Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center-North Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Saturday, December 4, 2021 at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th St. SE, with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. Masks are required at church. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, December 3, 2021 from 4 until 6 PM at the St. James Lutheran Church. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

