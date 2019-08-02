Roger Willard Marsh

{{featured_button_text}}

GREENE - Funeral services for Roger Marsh, 80, of Greene will be 3:00 pm, Sunday, August 18, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Greene. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Greene. Visitation will be at the Church 1:30until the service Sunday, the 18th, at the church. A Rosary Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. prior to the visitation. Roger passed away on Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City, Iowa on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Retz Funeral Home in Greene has been entrusted with the arrangements.

