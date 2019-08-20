Roger Wade Lunning
FOREST CITY, IOWA – Roger Wade Lunning, 74, of Forest City died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Concord Care Center in Garner, Iowa surrounded by his loving family.
Memorial services will be held 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, August 21,, 2019 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.
A gathering of friends and family will be 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City.
Inurnment of cremains will be held in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Roger Lunning fund in care of family.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.