Roger W. Peterson

Roger W. Peterson, 78 of Swaledale, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his home.

Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 until 8:00 pm, at St. Peter Lutheran Church Parish Hall, 502 2nd St S., Rockwell, Iowa, followed by funeral services at 10:00 am Saturday, August 24, 2019. Officiating will be Rev. Joel Dahlen. Interment will be in the Rockwell Cemetery. Fellowship and lunch will follow in the Parish Hall.

For full obituary and picture see the funeral homes website or Facebook page. Fullerton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 120 S. 3rd ST., Rockwell, Iowa 641-822-3191, www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

