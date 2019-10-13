{{featured_button_text}}

MASON CITY --- Roger Paul Prehn, 76, of Mason City, died Friday, Oct. 11, at MercyOne Medical Center of North Iowa. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Major Erickson Funeral Home; interment will be in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials to the family. Online condolences at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com; 641-423-0924.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Tags

Load comments