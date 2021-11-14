Roger M. Olien
SCARVILLE-Roger M. Olien, 84 of rural Scarville, Iowa, died Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Mayo Hospital, Austin, Minnesota.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Vinje, 14722 490th St., Scarville, Iowa with Mike Holstad officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services on Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be held in Bethel Lutheran Cemetery with Veteran Honors performed by the Otto Chose American Legion Post #235.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery fund.
Schott Funeral Homes- Mittelstadt Chapel of Lake Mills in charge of local arrangements
www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685
