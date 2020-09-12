Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Roger L. Marsh Jr., 60, of Mason City, IA died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Crestridge Care Center in Maquoketa, IA. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. In expression of sympathy memorials may be sent to Fullerton Funeral Home in care of the family.