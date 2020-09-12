 Skip to main content
Roger L. Marsh Jr., 60, of Mason City, IA died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Crestridge Care Center in Maquoketa, IA. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. In expression of sympathy memorials may be sent to Fullerton Funeral Home in care of the family.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676, www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes.

