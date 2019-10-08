{{featured_button_text}}

Roger L. Gaulke

DOWS, IA - Roger L. Gaulke, 84, of Dows, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Clarion.

Memorial services for Roger Gaulke will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Morgan Bradford United Methodist Church, 569 100th Street in Dows with Reverend Judy Eilders officiating. Burial will take place at Morgan Township Cemetery.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Visitation for Roger Gaulke will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 100 North Lee Street in Dows.

Ewing Funeral Home 100 North Lee Street Dows, Iowa 515-532-2233 www.ewingfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Gaulke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments