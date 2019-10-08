Roger L. Gaulke
DOWS, IA - Roger L. Gaulke, 84, of Dows, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Clarion.
Memorial services for Roger Gaulke will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Morgan Bradford United Methodist Church, 569 100th Street in Dows with Reverend Judy Eilders officiating. Burial will take place at Morgan Township Cemetery.
Visitation for Roger Gaulke will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 100 North Lee Street in Dows.
Ewing Funeral Home 100 North Lee Street Dows, Iowa 515-532-2233 www.ewingfh.com
