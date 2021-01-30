Roger K. Hermanson
Lake Mills-Roger K. Hermanson, age 86 of Lake Mills, died on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City, Iowa.
A private service will be held on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Lake Mills with pastor Rob Lanphere officiating. Cremation will follow with inurnment at a later date in Sunnyside Cemetery in Lake Mills.
Roger's service will be streamed live on the Schott Funeral Homes website beginning at 10:30 AM on Monday.
Memorials may be directed to the Sunnyside Cemetery Fund c/o Wayne Mannes, 703 S. Mill St., Lake Mills, IA 50450, the Lake Mills Ambulance Service c/o Candy Hanna, 1003 S. Washington St., Lake Mills, IA 50450, or to the Winnebago County Conservation Board, 34496-110th Avenue, Forest City, IA 50436.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-592-0221
