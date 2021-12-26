 Skip to main content
Roger Dean Gabel

Roger Dean Gabel

MASON CITY-Roger Dean Gabel, 83, of Mason City, Iowa passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 surrounded by his children at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Memorial services will be held at 1:30 PM Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Major Erickson Funeral Home with Pastor Debra Devine officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Mason City Veterans Association. Inurnment will follow in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery columbarium. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time on Wednesday. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

