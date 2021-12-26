Roger Dean Gabel
MASON CITY-Roger Dean Gabel, 83, of Mason City, Iowa passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 surrounded by his children at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 PM Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Major Erickson Funeral Home with Pastor Debra Devine officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Mason City Veterans Association. Inurnment will follow in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery columbarium. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time on Wednesday. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
