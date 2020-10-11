Roger Carter, age 77 of Lake Mills, formerly of Joice, Iowa, died on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa Inpatient Unit in Mason City, Iowa.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday October 11, 2020 at residence of 801 West Main St., Joice, Iowa, Doug Domokos of the Word of Faith Dominion Church in Lake Mills will officiate. For those attending please proceed down the long driveway to the house. Military Honors will be performed by the Lake Mills Otto Chose Post #235.