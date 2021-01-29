 Skip to main content
Roger Brownmiller
MASON CITY-Roger Brownmiller, 76, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center- North Iowa. Burial will be held in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, IA at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Mercy One Heart Center at Mercy Medical Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

