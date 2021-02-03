Roger A. Bachman
FOREST CITY – Roger A. Bachman, 82, of Forest City passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
Due to COVID-19 the family has decided to wait until the month of May to have a memorial service which is scheduled for 10:30 A.M., Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St. in Garner. Inurnment will be held at Amsterdam Township Cemetery east of Goodell.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Friday, May 14, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel in Garner. Memorials may be given to the American Legion at Goodell, Iowa. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
