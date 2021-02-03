 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roger A. Bachman
0 comments

Roger A. Bachman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Roger A. Bachman

Roger A. Bachman

FOREST CITY – Roger A. Bachman, 82, of Forest City passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Due to COVID-19 the family has decided to wait until the month of May to have a memorial service which is scheduled for 10:30 A.M., Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St. in Garner. Inurnment will be held at Amsterdam Township Cemetery east of Goodell.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Friday, May 14, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel in Garner. Memorials may be given to the American Legion at Goodell, Iowa. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News