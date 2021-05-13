FOREST CITY–Roger A. Bachman, 82, of Forest City passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St. in Garner. Inurnment will be held at Amsterdam Cemetery east of Goodell with military rites by the Goodell American Legion.