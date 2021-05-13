Roger A. Bachman
FOREST CITY–Roger A. Bachman, 82, of Forest City passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St. in Garner. Inurnment will be held at Amsterdam Cemetery east of Goodell with military rites by the Goodell American Legion.
A memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 P.M., Friday, May 14, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel in Garner. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.