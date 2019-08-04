{{featured_button_text}}

MASON CITY -- Rodolfo "Rudy" Ibarra, 81, of Mason City died Saturday (August 3, 2019) at MercyOne North Iowa - Hospice in Mason City.

Arrangements are incomplete with Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

