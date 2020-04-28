Rodney Allen Fuller
Clear Lake – Rodney Allen Fuller, 61, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held in Clear Lake once a date has been determined.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
