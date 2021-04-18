 Skip to main content
Rodney Allen Fuller
Rodney Allen Fuller

Rodney Allen Fuller

CLEAR LAKE – Rodney Allen Fuller, 61, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 1506 Main Ave., Clear Lake.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

