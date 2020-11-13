 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rodney A. Fuller
0 comments

Rodney A. Fuller

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Rodney A. Fuller

Clear Lake – Rodney Allen Fuller, 61, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be canceled this weekend and rescheduled to a later date. His family thank friends for their kind thoughts and prayers.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapels, 310 1st Ave N., Clear Lake, IA 50428 (641)357-2193 ColonialChapels.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News