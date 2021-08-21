 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robin D. Faught
0 comments

Robin D. Faught

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Robin D. Faught

CLEAR LAKE-Robin D. Faught, 58, of Clear Lake, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., at Bethel United Methodist Church, 503 S East St, Manly. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m, on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Memorials may be directed to the family of Robin Faught. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401, (641)423-0924, majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News