CLEAR LAKE-Robin D. Faught, 58, of Clear Lake, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., at Bethel United Methodist Church, 503 S East St, Manly. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m, on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Memorials may be directed to the family of Robin Faught. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com