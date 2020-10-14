MASON CITY-Robert W. Toole, 84, of Mason City, died on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. A private family graveside service will be held in the Hillside Cemetery, Sheffield, Iowa. Memorials may directed to the family of Robert Toole.