 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert W. Toole
0 comments

Robert W. Toole

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Robert W. Toole

MASON CITY-Robert W. Toole, 84, of Mason City, died on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. A private family graveside service will be held in the Hillside Cemetery, Sheffield, Iowa. Memorials may directed to the family of Robert Toole.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News