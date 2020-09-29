 Skip to main content
Robert W. Smith
Belmond - Robert W. Smith, 80, of Belmond passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, in Belmond with Pastor David DeKuiper officiating. Burial will take place at Immanuel Reformed Church Cemetery in rural Belmond.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Friday.

Memorials are preferred to donor's choice

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248

