Robert W. Smith
Belmond - Robert W. Smith, 80, of Belmond passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, in Belmond with Pastor David DeKuiper officiating. Burial will take place at Immanuel Reformed Church Cemetery in rural Belmond.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Friday.
Memorials are preferred to donor's choice
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.