Britt, Iowa - Robert Sanger, 74, of Britt passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Hancock County Health Systems in Britt.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert Sanger will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM at West Hancock High School Gymnasium, 420 9th Avenue South West in Britt with Father Jim Dubert and Father Nils Hernandez concelebrating, along with Pastor Robert Dodge. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:00 - 5:00 PM at West Hancock High School Gymnasium, 420 9th Avenue South West in Britt. Visitation will continue one hour prior to Mass at the High School on Monday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, IA 50423, 641-843-3839.

