Robert Sanger
Britt, Iowa - Robert Sanger, 74, of Britt passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Hancock County Health Systems in Britt.
You have free articles remaining.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert Sanger will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM at West Hancock High School Gymnasium, 420 9th Avenue South West in Britt with Father Jim Dubert and Father Nils Hernandez concelebrating, along with Pastor Robert Dodge. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:00 - 5:00 PM at West Hancock High School Gymnasium, 420 9th Avenue South West in Britt. Visitation will continue one hour prior to Mass at the High School on Monday.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, IA 50423, 641-843-3839.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.