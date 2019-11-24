{{featured_button_text}}

GREENE - Funeral Services for Robert R. ‘Bob' Nordmeyer, 87, of West Des Moines, Formerly of Greene will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene with Pastor Daniel Flucke officiating. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery Greene with Military Honors conducted by Tack-Barnett Post 268 American Legion of Greene.

Visitation will be from 9:30 – 11:00, Monday, at the church.

Bob died November 19, 2019 at Kavanagh House in Des Moines, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to: Kavanagh House at 900 56th Street in Des. Moines, Iowa 50312. www.everystep.org

Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene. 641-823-4457, www.retzfh.com

