Robert “Rob” Wilder

NORTHWOOD-Robert “Rob” Wilder, 94, of Northwood passed peacefully away Monday, May 10, 2021 at Thorncrest in Albert Lea, MN.

A funeral service to honor his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at First Lutheran Church, 309 9th Street North, Northwood, IA 50459 with Rev. Becky Sogge officiating. He will be laid to rest at Sunset Rest Cemetery, Northwood, IA.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Avenue South, Northwood, IA. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family to be given in Rob's honor in the future.

