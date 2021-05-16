Robert “Rob” Wilder
NORTHWOOD-Robert “Rob” Wilder, 94, of Northwood passed peacefully away Monday, May 10, 2021 at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community in Albert Lea, MN.
A funeral service to honor his life will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at First Lutheran Church, 309 9th Street North, Northwood, IA 50459 with Rev. Becky Sogge officiating. Following the service, Rob will be laid to rest at Sunset Rest Cemetery, Northwood. A funeral luncheon will be served immediately after internment at First Lutheran Church in the lower level Fellowship Area. Elevator access is available.
A livestream of the service will be available.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Avenue South, Northwood, IA. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Masks are required and Social Distancing guidelines will be followed.
Memorials may be directed to the family to be given in Rob's honor in the future.
Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st AVE S. Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543.
